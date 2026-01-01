Left Menu

Political Tensions Erupt in Ballari: Violent Clashes Over Banner Dispute

Political tensions in Ballari escalated as violent clashes erupted between supporters of BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy and Congress MLA Bharath Reddy over a banner dispute. Allegations of a murder conspiracy by Bharath Reddy against Janardhana Reddy emerged, sparking unrest. Police intervened to restore order and are currently investigating the incident.

Ballari | Updated: 01-01-2026 23:04 IST
In Ballari, political tensions soared on Thursday as a banner dispute turned violent, pitting supporters of BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy against those of Congress MLA Bharath Reddy. The confrontation spiraled into chaos, with allegations of a murder plot intensifying the situation.

Initial reports claimed fatalities during the skirmish, as videos surfaced online showing shots being fired. However, police have yet to confirm any casualties. The incident escalated into a physical altercation with both factions allegedly resorting to stone-pelting, forcing police to intervene with a lathi charge to disperse the crowd and prevent further destruction.

Janardhana Reddy accused Bharath Reddy and his associates of planning his murder under the guise of banner-related contention. As a heated argument brewed in front of his home, he alleged gunmen aligned with Bharath Reddy attempted to assassinate him. Police have imposed security measures and launched investigations to piece together the timeline and verify claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

