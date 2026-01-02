ED arrests Gujarat IAS officer Rajendrakumar Patel in bribery-linked money laundering probe: Officials.
PTI | Surendranagar | Updated: 02-01-2026 15:19 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 15:19 IST
- Country:
- India
ED arrests Gujarat IAS officer Rajendrakumar Patel in bribery-linked money laundering probe: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Gujarat IAS Officer Arrested in Bribery-Linked Money Laundering Case
Bribery Verdict: MCD Engineer Among Three Convicted
Hong Kong's Anti-Corruption Operation Unveils Rental Renovation Scandal
Kerala's Vigilance Bureau Intensifies Anti-Corruption Crusade with Record Arrests
Maharashtra's Bribery Scandal: Cops in Corruption Crossfire