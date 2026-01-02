South Korea's Won Battles for Stability Amid Forex Pressures
South Korea's won struggled on the year's first trading day, despite government measures to stabilize foreign exchange markets. The currency remained near a 16-year low against the dollar, driven by interest rate differentials and investment strategies. Authorities are employing tax measures to attract foreign investments and stabilize the won.
South Korea's won faced challenges on the first trading day of the year, weakening despite renewed government efforts to stabilize foreign exchange markets. The currency has been at a 16-year low against the dollar, affected by interest rate differentials between South Korea and the U.S.
Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong expressed concerns about the won's value, indicating it does not reflect the economy's fundamentals, partly due to the National Pension Service's currency sales for overseas investments. He emphasized collaboration with the government to avoid disruptive U.S.-bound investments.
Authorities are using tax incentives to attract foreign investments and curb speculative activities. Efforts include aligning with the government's strategies and engaging in bilateral trade deals with the U.S. to stabilize the won at more favorable rates.
