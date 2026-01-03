Tragic Death of Dalit Student Sparks Outrage and Investigation

The tragic death of a 19-year-old Dalit student in Himachal Pradesh has ignited public outrage and launched multiple investigations. The student, who had alleged sexual harassment and ragging by college staff and seniors, succumbed to stress-related health issues.

The state government suspended Assistant Professor Ashok Sharma and initiated a probe into the accusations. Himachal authorities, alongside the National Commission for Women and the University Grants Commission, are examining the case's circumstances, issuing calls for swift justice and improved campus safety protocols.

Protests have erupted, led by groups like the Ambedkar Mahasabha, demanding accountability and swift legal action. The case has spotlighted systemic issues of campus security, caste discrimination, and gender-based violence, prompting a statewide discourse on the safety of educational institutions.

