Tragic Campus Ordeal: Justice Demanded for Assaulted Student

In a shocking case that has stirred nationwide outrage, the National Commission for Women has intervened in the tragic death of a 19-year-old student from a Himachal Pradesh college. The student was allegedly subjected to ragging, harassment, and misconduct by a college professor, leading to her untimely demise.

The commission swiftly sought an action-taken report from the Himachal Pradesh police and condemned the incident as a gross violation of the student's rights. NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar demanded immediate registration of an FIR and arrest of the accused, emphasizing the need for a fair investigation and rigorous enforcement of anti-ragging and harassment laws.

The state government has already suspended a professor in connection with the case. A departmental inquiry is ongoing. The case underscores the urgent need for robust security measures, awareness campaigns, and counseling services at educational institutions to protect students from such heinous acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)