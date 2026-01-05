Opposition to NEP: A Call for Unified Stance by ICSE-ISC Schools

Derek O'Brien, TMC Rajya Sabha leader, rallied ICSE-ISC school principals to oppose the New Education Policy (NEP), arguing it dismantles India's federal structure. At a conference in Kolkata, he pointed out that states like West Bengal have separate education policies, which were ignored in the NEP's formulation.

He raised alarm over Article 30 rights for minority-run institutions being compromised by NEP's centralizing tendencies and related legislation, such as the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill. O'Brien criticized the government's stagnant education spending, falling short of NEP's GDP percentage recommendations.

The leader urged the Christian community to enhance public visibility, acknowledging their educational and healthcare contributions. He noted the broad non-Christian student enrollment in their schools and the service of healthcare facilities in underserved areas, comprising a significant portion of India's population.

