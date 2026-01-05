Left Menu

Bridging Cultures: Canadian Hindu Chamber Fosters Educational Ties with India

The Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce signed agreements with three universities in Lucknow to enhance collaboration in higher education. These Memoranda of Understanding aim to boost student and faculty exchanges, research, and course offerings. Governor Anandiben Patel emphasized ongoing advancements in Uttar Pradesh's education sector.

The Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce has entered into three significant Memoranda of Understanding with leading academic institutions in Lucknow.

Aimed at fostering collaboration in higher education, the agreements with Lucknow University, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, and Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University were hailed as a milestone by officials.

Governor Anandiben Patel highlighted notable progress in Uttar Pradesh's education and health systems, emphasizing the MoUs' role in further enhancing educational quality.

