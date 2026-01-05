Bridging Cultures: Canadian Hindu Chamber Fosters Educational Ties with India

The Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce has entered into three significant Memoranda of Understanding with leading academic institutions in Lucknow.

Aimed at fostering collaboration in higher education, the agreements with Lucknow University, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, and Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University were hailed as a milestone by officials.

Governor Anandiben Patel highlighted notable progress in Uttar Pradesh's education and health systems, emphasizing the MoUs' role in further enhancing educational quality.