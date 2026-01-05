Bridging Cultures: Canadian Hindu Chamber Fosters Educational Ties with India
The Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce signed agreements with three universities in Lucknow to enhance collaboration in higher education. These Memoranda of Understanding aim to boost student and faculty exchanges, research, and course offerings. Governor Anandiben Patel emphasized ongoing advancements in Uttar Pradesh's education sector.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 05-01-2026 21:56 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 21:56 IST
- Country:
- India
The Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce has entered into three significant Memoranda of Understanding with leading academic institutions in Lucknow.
Aimed at fostering collaboration in higher education, the agreements with Lucknow University, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, and Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University were hailed as a milestone by officials.
Governor Anandiben Patel highlighted notable progress in Uttar Pradesh's education and health systems, emphasizing the MoUs' role in further enhancing educational quality.
ALSO READ
Tragic Land Dispute Leads to Fatal Attack in Uttar Pradesh
Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce Explores Investment Opportunities in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Eases Age Limit for Police Recruitment
Tributes to Babuji: Remembering Kalyan Singh's Impact on Uttar Pradesh
Village Head Faces Legal Action Over Land Encroachment in Uttar Pradesh