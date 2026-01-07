Left Menu

Cold Wave Forces School Closures in Uttar Pradesh

In response to extreme weather conditions, authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district have ordered the closure of schools up to class 8 until January 10. This decision, aimed at ensuring student safety, follows predictions of severe cold and dense fog throughout the region.

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district have announced the closure of all schools up to class 8 until January 10 due to severe cold and dense fog. This measure is put in place to ensure the safety of students amidst harsh weather conditions.

The closure order is applicable to all schools affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, IB, the Uttar Pradesh Board, and other boards in the district, as confirmed by District Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar. The directive follows guidelines from the district magistrate.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast a minimum temperature around 7 degrees Celsius with fog or mist expected during early mornings until January 10, prompting the precautionary closure.

