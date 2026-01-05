Jharkhand Schools Close Amid Severe Cold Wave

The Jharkhand government has mandated a temporary closure of all schools across the state from January 6 to 8 in response to severe cold wave conditions and dense fog. This decision impacts all educational institutions, whether government, government-aided, unaided, or private.

An official notification from the School Education and Literacy Department clarifies that while students from pre-nursery to Class 12 are excused from attending school, teachers and non-teaching staff are expected to perform non-academic tasks during this period.

Concerning pre-Board examinations scheduled during the closure, individual schools have the autonomy to decide on proceedings after assessing weather conditions thoroughly. The decision follows the Meteorological Centre's forecast warning of severe cold spells over the next two days.