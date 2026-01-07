Infinity Learn Launches 'Infinity One' for Personalised Education

In Bengaluru, Karnataka, Infinity Learn, a leading Indian digital learning platform under Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions, has launched 'Infinity One.' This is a personalized 1:1 online tutoring program targeting students in Grades 4 to 12. The initiative aims to address gaps in today's education landscape, focusing on personalized attention and structured academic support.

Infinity One is designed to adapt to each student's unique learning pace, ensuring comprehensive academic growth. The program includes live one-on-one tutoring, continuous assessments, and a range of resources like recorded sessions and integrated learning materials. Especially for Grades 11 and 12, it offers structured test preparation and performance analytics to manage academic pressure effectively.

Ms. Sushma Boppana and Ujjwal Singh, key figures behind the initiative, highlight Infinity One's dedication to shifting from standardized syllabus completion to personalized problem-solving. This innovative approach emphasizes addressing specific learning struggles, thereby fostering a deeper understanding and improving students' overall educational outcomes.

