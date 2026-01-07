Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as Medical College Faces Closure Amid Political Tensions

The National Medical Commission's decision to withdraw permission for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute has sparked varied reactions in Jammu and Kashmir. While the BJP and Sangharsh Samiti celebrate the move, the National Conference and PDP view it as a setback. This development highlights regional political tensions and concerns over communal agendas affecting education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-01-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 15:13 IST
Controversy Erupts as Medical College Faces Closure Amid Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Medical Commission's move to revoke accreditation for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence has stirred significant debate in Jammu. The BJP praised the decision, while the National Conference and PDP criticized it as a regional setback.

The Sangharsh Samiti, supported by the BJP, opposed the initial admissions, demanding that seats be reserved for Hindus. They argue the institute, funded by Hindu donations, should not admit a predominantly Muslim cohort.

Despite the measures to place students in other institutions, critics argue that the closure signifies a loss of educational opportunities and local jobs, underlining the political and communal rifts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Counter to Trump's Greenland Ambitions

Europe's Counter to Trump's Greenland Ambitions

 Global
2
Supreme Court Weighs Solutions for Stray Dog Crisis on Roads

Supreme Court Weighs Solutions for Stray Dog Crisis on Roads

 India
3
Emergency Teams Battle ONGC Gas Well Blowout in Konaseema

Emergency Teams Battle ONGC Gas Well Blowout in Konaseema

 India
4
Rising Star Jacob Bethell Shines in the Ashes with Maiden Test Century

Rising Star Jacob Bethell Shines in the Ashes with Maiden Test Century

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026