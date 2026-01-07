Controversy Erupts as Medical College Faces Closure Amid Political Tensions

The National Medical Commission's move to revoke accreditation for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence has stirred significant debate in Jammu. The BJP praised the decision, while the National Conference and PDP criticized it as a regional setback.

The Sangharsh Samiti, supported by the BJP, opposed the initial admissions, demanding that seats be reserved for Hindus. They argue the institute, funded by Hindu donations, should not admit a predominantly Muslim cohort.

Despite the measures to place students in other institutions, critics argue that the closure signifies a loss of educational opportunities and local jobs, underlining the political and communal rifts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)