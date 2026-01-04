Left Menu

Tragedy in Yellapur: Woman's Murder Ignites Communal Tensions

A Dalit woman named Ranjitha Bhanasode was murdered in Yellapur, allegedly by a known acquaintance, Rafique Imamsab, sparking communal tensions. Imamsab was later found dead. The incident has incited protests and accusations of 'Love Jihad', leading to increased security measures in the area.

A horrific murder has shocked the town of Yellapur in Uttara Kannada district, as a 30-year-old Dalit woman, Ranjitha Bhanasode, was stabbed to death by a man known to her.

The accused, Rafique Imamsab, was found hanging from a tree in the forest the following day.

The murder has ignited communal tensions, with local Hindu groups calling it a 'Love Jihad' incident and demanding action. Protests erupted amid claims of delayed arrests, prompting increased police security in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

