Tragedy in Yellapur: Woman's Murder Ignites Communal Tensions

A horrific murder has shocked the town of Yellapur in Uttara Kannada district, as a 30-year-old Dalit woman, Ranjitha Bhanasode, was stabbed to death by a man known to her.

The accused, Rafique Imamsab, was found hanging from a tree in the forest the following day.

The murder has ignited communal tensions, with local Hindu groups calling it a 'Love Jihad' incident and demanding action. Protests erupted amid claims of delayed arrests, prompting increased police security in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)