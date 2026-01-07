Left Menu

Exam Scandal Uncovered: UP Scraps Assistant Professor Test

The Uttar Pradesh government has annulled the 2025 Assistant Professor exam due to major irregularities, including leaked papers. Following an inquiry by the STF, arrests were made, and the UPESSC chairperson resigned. The state aims to re-conduct the exam transparently, ensuring integrity in future recruitment processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-01-2026 17:28 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 17:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has canceled last year's Assistant Professor examination overseen by the UP Education Service Selection Commission due to serious irregularities, including paper leakage.

The decision followed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's orders for a confidential inquiry after the Special Task Force received intelligence on large-scale malpractices during the April 2025 exam.

The STF arrested three individuals linked to the scandal, leading to the resignation of UPESSC chairperson Prof Kirti Pandey, as the accused Mehboob Ali worked as her assistant. The government vowed to ensure fairness in future exams, prioritizing the interests of genuine candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

