Black Caps Coaches Set to Broaden Horizons with PSL Stint

New Zealand's cricket assistant coaches, Jacob Oram and Luke Ronchi, are taking a temporary leave from the national team to join Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The New Zealand Cricket Board has granted them leave, allowing them to expand their coaching repertoire overseas.

While Ronchi returns to the team he played for from 2017-2021 as the head coach, Oram will serve as one of his assistants. With the PSL scheduled from March 26 to April's end, both coaches will miss the upcoming T20I series against South Africa and the subsequent tour to Bangladesh.

Black Caps performance manager Mike Sandle emphasized the mutual benefits of this stint. Not only will Ronchi and Oram gain international exposure, but their absence also brings opportunities for other coaches. Jonny Bassett-Graham and Graeme Aldridge will join the Black Caps for the South Africa series, while Brendon Donkers will help out in Bangladesh. Sandle expressed confidence that this experience will enrich New Zealand Cricket's coaching depth.

(With inputs from agencies.)