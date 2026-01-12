Left Menu

Violence Erupts at Odisha School: Students and Staff Injured

Two class 10 students and a government school employee in Odisha were injured in an attack by outsiders. The group of four armed teenagers entered the Maa Narayani High School campus during recess, injuring a student with an iron rod. Local police are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 12-01-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 21:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A violent incident at Maa Narayani High School in Odisha's Ganjam district left two students and a school employee injured on Monday. The attack occurred during recess when outsiders allegedly stormed the school premises.

Teachers quickly responded by admitting the injured to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, where their conditions are reported as critical. The school had seen a group of armed teenagers forcefully enter the campus, injuring school peon Santosh Mandal first.

Authorities suspect the attack targeted a specific student over a prior disagreement. The Block Education Officer, Debendra Behera, has ordered an investigation and urged the school to file an FIR, while police continue their probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

