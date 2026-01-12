Violence Erupts at Odisha School: Students and Staff Injured

A violent incident at Maa Narayani High School in Odisha's Ganjam district left two students and a school employee injured on Monday. The attack occurred during recess when outsiders allegedly stormed the school premises.

Teachers quickly responded by admitting the injured to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, where their conditions are reported as critical. The school had seen a group of armed teenagers forcefully enter the campus, injuring school peon Santosh Mandal first.

Authorities suspect the attack targeted a specific student over a prior disagreement. The Block Education Officer, Debendra Behera, has ordered an investigation and urged the school to file an FIR, while police continue their probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)