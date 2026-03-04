Tragic Canal Accident Claims Father and Son's Lives
A father and his son died when their motorcycle fell into a canal in Bagwala, police report. Dambar Singh, 25, and his son, Umang, were returning to Jamalpur from Faridabad. Speeding may have caused the accident near the Etah-Ganjdundwara road, with both declared dead at the hospital.
In a tragic accident early Wednesday, a father and son lost their lives after their motorcycle plunged into a canal in Bagwala, officials reported.
The victims, Dambar Singh, 25, and his seven-year-old son Umang, were traveling back to their Jamalpur village from Faridabad to celebrate Holi. They opted for a motorcycle ride due to crowded buses.
The accident occurred around 3 am on the Etah-Ganjdundwara road, where their bike reportedly hit a divider, causing them to fall into the canal. Preliminary findings indicate speeding as a potential factor, with both pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.
