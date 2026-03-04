Left Menu

Gold and Oil Surge Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

Gold prices recovered over 1% as Middle East conflicts boost safe-haven demand. Spot gold reached $5,157.30, while U.S. futures rose to $5,165.80. Oil and gas prices also surged due to the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, affecting energy exports, and complicating inflation prospects and monetary policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 11:08 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 11:08 IST
Gold and Oil Surge Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gold prices rose by over 1% on Wednesday, bouncing back from a one-week low as escalating Middle East tensions rattled global markets and pushed investors towards safe-haven assets. At 0453 GMT, spot gold climbed 1.4%, reaching $5,157.30 per ounce, with U.S. gold futures for April delivery increasing by 0.8% to $5,165.80.

Previously, gold prices had plummeted more than 4%, marking their lowest point since February 20, pressured by a stronger dollar and reduced expectations of rate cuts amid inflationary worries fueled by fears of an extended conflict. Nonetheless, experts like Ilya Spivak predict that gold will remain resilient, driven by its independent narrative.

Meanwhile, oil and gas prices surged as Middle East tensions intensified, truncating energy exports. The U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran has resulted in Iranian attacks on ships and energy facilities, disrupting operations from Qatar to Iraq. Christopher Wong from OCBC noted that higher oil prices, driven by these geopolitical tensions, have exacerbated inflation concerns and muddied monetary easing prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Impeachment Clouds Loom Over Philippines' VP Sara Duterte

Impeachment Clouds Loom Over Philippines' VP Sara Duterte

 Global
2
Escalating Conflict: Tehran in Turmoil Amid Regional Tensions

Escalating Conflict: Tehran in Turmoil Amid Regional Tensions

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ex-Navy Officer Arrested in Kerala Drug Bust

Ex-Navy Officer Arrested in Kerala Drug Bust

 India
4
Navigating Turbulent Waters: India's Maritime Response to Middle East Tensions

Navigating Turbulent Waters: India's Maritime Response to Middle East Tensio...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026