Inferno Engulfs Furniture Sheds: A Harrowing Tale of Loss

A devastating fire erupted among temporary roadside furniture sheds in Bachupally, destroying 22 sheds. The blaze, caused by a short circuit, quickly spread, consuming wooden furniture and manufacturing materials. Thankfully, no one was injured, and six fire tenders swiftly contained the flames.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-03-2026 11:07 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 11:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, 22 temporary roadside sheds dedicated to furniture manufacturing in Bachupally, Hyderabad, were engulfed in flames late Tuesday night. According to police and fire department officials, the rapid spread of the fire resulted in significant material loss, though no injuries were reported.

The inferno, which erupted around 11 p.m., swiftly consumed the wooden structures and the materials within, following an initial outbreak in one of the sheds. Six fire tenders were promptly deployed to the scene, where they battled the blaze to prevent further destruction.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a short circuit on a nearby pole sparked the fire, igniting a wire that fell onto a sofa, setting off the chain reaction. Eyewitness accounts reaffirm the theory, describing the speed with which the flames ravaged the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

