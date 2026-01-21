Union Budget 2026: A Call for Transformative Investment in Education

The education sector is abuzz with anticipation ahead of the Union Budget-2026, as stakeholders call for a robust fiscal push aligned with the objectives of the National Education Policy-2020. With expectations running high, the emphasis is on enhancing quality, equity, and future-readiness in education.

Stakeholders, including industry leaders and educators, highlight the necessity of increased budget allocations to fortify India's talent base, crucial for the nation's long-term growth. They assert that sustained public investment is vital for effectively transforming policy into tangible outcomes, particularly through capacity-building for educators and technological advancements.

The focus is also on integrating digital infrastructure, improving rural and urban educational facilities, and encouraging public-private partnerships. Such measures aim to advance global educational standards, enhance equity, and expand access to quality learning opportunities, meeting the diverse needs of modern students.

(With inputs from agencies.)