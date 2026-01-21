Left Menu

Fatal Dispute: Man Allegedly Assaulted with Screwdriver in Delhi

A 43-year-old man named Vipin died after allegedly being attacked with a screwdriver by his neighbor in Delhi. The incident reportedly occurred during a dispute in Khajuri Khas, leading to Vipin's hospitalization. A case has been registered, and police investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 21:46 IST
Fatal Dispute: Man Allegedly Assaulted with Screwdriver in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 43-year-old man from northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area died after allegedly being assaulted by his neighbour, officials reported on Wednesday.

The victim, Vipin, suffered serious injuries during a dispute on January 9. He was admitted to LNJP Hospital on January 16, but his health worsened.

Authorities have registered a case following Vipin's death and are actively investigating the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
California Governor Denied Davos Speaking Slot Amid White House Controversy

California Governor Denied Davos Speaking Slot Amid White House Controversy

 Global
2
Trump's Diplomatic Push: Breaking the Ukraine-Russia Deadlock

Trump's Diplomatic Push: Breaking the Ukraine-Russia Deadlock

 Global
3
Trump Pushes for Credit Card Interest Rate Cap: A Political Move?

Trump Pushes for Credit Card Interest Rate Cap: A Political Move?

 Global
4
Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026