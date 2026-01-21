Fatal Dispute: Man Allegedly Assaulted with Screwdriver in Delhi

A 43-year-old man from northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area died after allegedly being assaulted by his neighbour, officials reported on Wednesday.

The victim, Vipin, suffered serious injuries during a dispute on January 9. He was admitted to LNJP Hospital on January 16, but his health worsened.

Authorities have registered a case following Vipin's death and are actively investigating the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)