Fatal Dispute: Man Allegedly Assaulted with Screwdriver in Delhi
A 43-year-old man named Vipin died after allegedly being attacked with a screwdriver by his neighbor in Delhi. The incident reportedly occurred during a dispute in Khajuri Khas, leading to Vipin's hospitalization. A case has been registered, and police investigations are ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 21:46 IST
A 43-year-old man from northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area died after allegedly being assaulted by his neighbour, officials reported on Wednesday.
The victim, Vipin, suffered serious injuries during a dispute on January 9. He was admitted to LNJP Hospital on January 16, but his health worsened.
Authorities have registered a case following Vipin's death and are actively investigating the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
