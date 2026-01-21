Prince Harry Fights for Privacy in Courtroom Drama

In a tense session at London's High Court, Prince Harry tearfully recounted the struggles faced due to alleged privacy violations by the Daily Mail's publisher, Associated Newspapers. The Duke of Sussex, alongside six other notable figures, is suing the publisher, alleging privacy breaches from the 1990s to the 2010s.

Associated Newspapers has dismissed these claims as "preposterous," stating their articles relied on legitimate sources. However, Harry emphatically rejected suggestions that their reporters had close connections with his inner circle, accusing them of using unlawful means to obtain information.

The trial, which also includes evidence from other celebrities like Elizabeth Hurley, continues to unfold. Harry, who holds the press partly responsible for his mother's tragic death, describes this lawsuit as a "public duty" to hold the media accountable.

