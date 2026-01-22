J&K BOPEE Faces Dilemma Over MBBS Supernumerary Seats Allocation

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE) has announced it is unable to conduct fresh counselling for the allocation of MBBS supernumerary seats. This decision comes after the revocation of permission for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence by the National Medical Commission (NMC) due to failure to meet required standards.

In a communiqué addressed to the Union Territory's Health and Medical Education Department, BOPEE highlighted its constraints, stating that the creation and allocation of these seats fall under government jurisdiction. The board updated data of 1,410 MBBS candidates, including those from SMVDIME, aligning with the directives of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

This development coincides with continued protests led by Sangharsh Samiti, urging seat reservations for students of a specific faith. The region's political landscape has been further charged with assurances from former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who pledged to accommodate affected students through the establishment of supernumerary seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)