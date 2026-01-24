Left Menu

Empowering Punjab's Future: Jio's AI Campaign Revolutionizes Education

Reliance Jio has launched a campaign in Punjab equipping teachers and students with AI skills using Google Gemini Pro. Covering over 500 institutions, more than 5,000 people have been trained. The initiative includes free access to AI tools and a four-week online AI course to bolster digital skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-01-2026 22:50 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 22:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Jio announced a groundbreaking initiative designed to empower educators and students in Punjab with advanced knowledge of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Utilizing Google Gemini Pro, the campaign aims to transform how technology is integrated into educational practices.

The project has already reached over 500 schools and colleges, training upwards of 5,000 teachers and students, according to a company statement. Senior executives from Jio have organized interactive sessions statewide to familiarize participants with Google Gemini.

In addition to these sessions, Jio is offering their 5G subscribers a complimentary 'Google Gemini Pro Plan' valued at Rs 35,100 for 18 months. Furthermore, a free four-week online 'Jio AI Classroom' program is set to equip the youth with essential AI skills and knowledge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

