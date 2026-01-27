Campus Crash: JNU Students Demand Safety Over Vehicle Accidents

Amid mounting concerns over vehicle accidents on campus, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) has called on the administration to take urgent safety measures. They've flagged a rise in incidents that have resulted in serious injuries and have underscored the pressing need to protect students and residents alike.

The students' union suggested constructing speed breakers at strategic points and placing signboards to regulate vehicle speeds. They also called for enforcing a 30 kmph speed limit and forbidding motorcycles on pedestrian footpaths. These requests aim to significantly reduce the risk of accidents within the campus premises.

The JNU administration affirmed efforts to improve road safety, mentioning cooperation with bus depots to ensure driver awareness. Officials confirmed that current measures will be reviewed in light of student recommendations while reiterating the existing speed limit and pedestrian safety rules.

