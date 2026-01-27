U.N. Experts Condemn Swiss University's Criminalization of Pro-Palestinian Student Protests

U.N. human rights experts have raised concerns after a group of students were sentenced for trespassing post their involvement in pro-Palestinian protests at the Swiss university, ETH Zurich. In a statement released on Tuesday, the experts emphasized the peaceful nature of the May 2024 sit-in during the Gaza war.

The protests were against the university's collaborations with Israeli educational institutions. U.N. experts asserted that student activism, whether on-campus or off, is a fundamental right and should not face legal penalties. They have formally addressed their grievances to both the Swiss government and the university.

Thus far, five students have been convicted for trespassing, resulting in substantial fines and the blight of a criminal record. These records could impede future job opportunities. The Swiss Federal Ministry of Justice and Police, along with an ETH Zurich spokesperson, have yet to provide comments on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)