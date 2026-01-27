Left Menu

U.N. Experts Condemn Swiss University's Criminalization of Pro-Palestinian Student Protests

U.N. human rights experts criticize the sentencing of students at ETH Zurich, a Swiss-funded university, for peaceful pro-Palestinian protests. The experts argue that student activism is a right and not a crime. Some students face suspended fines and criminal records, impacting their future employment prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2026 21:47 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 21:47 IST
U.N. Experts Condemn Swiss University's Criminalization of Pro-Palestinian Student Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.N. human rights experts have raised concerns after a group of students were sentenced for trespassing post their involvement in pro-Palestinian protests at the Swiss university, ETH Zurich. In a statement released on Tuesday, the experts emphasized the peaceful nature of the May 2024 sit-in during the Gaza war.

The protests were against the university's collaborations with Israeli educational institutions. U.N. experts asserted that student activism, whether on-campus or off, is a fundamental right and should not face legal penalties. They have formally addressed their grievances to both the Swiss government and the university.

Thus far, five students have been convicted for trespassing, resulting in substantial fines and the blight of a criminal record. These records could impede future job opportunities. The Swiss Federal Ministry of Justice and Police, along with an ETH Zurich spokesperson, have yet to provide comments on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026