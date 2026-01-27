Left Menu

Tammy Abraham's Aston Villa Return: A Strategic Transfer

Striker Tammy Abraham rejoins Aston Villa after the club negotiated an £18 million deal with Besiktas. Previously on loan at Villa, Abraham scored 25 goals in the 2018-19 season, aiding their promotion. At 28, he aims to strengthen Villa's attack in their Premier League title pursuit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-01-2026 23:37 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 23:37 IST
Tammy Abraham's Aston Villa Return: A Strategic Transfer
Tammy Abraham, the English striker, is making a noteworthy return to Aston Villa after a significant £18 million transfer agreement with Besiktas, signed on Tuesday. Abraham, previously on loan at the club, played a crucial role in Villa's promotion to the Premier League in the 2018-19 season, netting 25 goals.

Originally loaned to Besiktas from AS Roma, the Turkish club had executed their £11 million buy option earlier this week. However, they opted to secure a financial gain by facilitating Abraham's transfer back to Villa. His arrival is expected to bolster the offensive capabilities of manager Unai Emery's squad.

Villa is currently sitting in the third position in the league standings, trailing behind leaders Arsenal by four points. This Sunday, they are set to face Brentford at home, with hopes of intensifying their pursuit for the Premier League title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

