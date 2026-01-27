Left Menu

Gadar 2: A Sequel Born from Patience and Passion

Filmmaker Anil Sharma shares insights on making 'Gadar 2', emphasizing the importance of waiting for a compelling script before creating the sequel. Despite pressures and skepticism, Sharma focused on highlighting the father-son dynamic, resulting in a box-office success. The director is now working on 'Gadar 3'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2026 23:41 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 23:41 IST
Anil Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Filmmaker Anil Sharma recently opened up about his journey in creating the much-anticipated sequel, 'Gadar 2'. He revealed the pressure to produce a sequel following the original film's success, but he chose to wait until a worthy script emerged, ensuring the film had the potential to become a blockbuster.

Sharma shared that he was constantly approached by fans eager for 'Gadar 2'. However, he remained steadfast in his decision not to proceed without a compelling story. The breakthrough came when scriptwriter Shaktimaan Talwar presented a narrative focusing on the father-son bond between actors Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma, adding a fresh dimension to the sequel's plot.

Despite skepticism regarding the cast and storyline, Sharma was confident in the film's potential. With Ameesha Patel reprising her role, 'Gadar 2' resonated with audiences, capturing their hearts and achieving box office success. As 'Gadar 2' garners praise, Sharma is now channeling his efforts into developing 'Gadar 3', reinforcing his belief in meaningful storytelling.

