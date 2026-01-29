Legacy of a Maverick: LSE's Lord Desai Fund Empowers Future Changemakers

The London School of Economics and Political Science has launched the Lord Desai Student Support Fund, commemorating the impactful legacy of Lord Meghnad Desai. Known for his open-mindedness and dedication to education, Desai's memory is honored through this initiative aimed at fostering transformative thought among students.

In a ceremony marked by a memorial lecture at LSE, esteemed academics gathered to celebrate Desai's contributions to global economics and academia. The fund is designed to inspire the next generation of thinkers by providing resources for students to explore innovative and challenging ideas.

LSE faculty and other prominent figures paid tribute to Desai's enduring influence, including his roles in the House of Lords and cultural diplomacy. The memorial event emphasized his pivotal impact on students and his enthusiastic support of India-UK relations, highlighting his receipt of the Padma Bhushan for literature and education.

