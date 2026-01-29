Left Menu

Maharashtra Mourns: The Legacy of Ajit 'Dada' Pawar

The sudden death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has left a significant void in the state's politics. Saamana, Shiv Sena's mouthpiece, paid tribute to his leadership, acknowledging his influence and the challenges faced by those who depended on him. Ajit Pawar was a formidable force in Maharashtra's political landscape.

Late Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a solemn editorial, Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana expressed profound grief over the untimely demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, highlighting his substantial influence and contributions to the state's political landscape. Remembered as a natural leader, Ajit Pawar's death is seen as a significant loss to Maharashtra, leaving a void that seems insurmountable.

Tracing Ajit Pawar's political evolution, Saamana noted his journey from being Sharad Pawar's nephew to forging an independent political path. Despite his close association with his uncle, Ajit Pawar's achievements set him apart, earning him respect as a leader determined by his own merit. His departure leaves a deep void in both the public and personal lives of many in Maharashtra.

Renowned for his efficiency and straightforwardness, Ajit Pawar was portrayed as a pillar in Maharashtra politics. His absence casts uncertainty on the future of those who relied on his leadership. Saamana likened him to a 'vast umbrella' offering shelter to thousands, and his departure has plunged Marathi politics into a period of mourning.

