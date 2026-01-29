Maharashtra Mourns: The Legacy of Ajit 'Dada' Pawar

In a solemn editorial, Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana expressed profound grief over the untimely demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, highlighting his substantial influence and contributions to the state's political landscape. Remembered as a natural leader, Ajit Pawar's death is seen as a significant loss to Maharashtra, leaving a void that seems insurmountable.

Tracing Ajit Pawar's political evolution, Saamana noted his journey from being Sharad Pawar's nephew to forging an independent political path. Despite his close association with his uncle, Ajit Pawar's achievements set him apart, earning him respect as a leader determined by his own merit. His departure leaves a deep void in both the public and personal lives of many in Maharashtra.

Renowned for his efficiency and straightforwardness, Ajit Pawar was portrayed as a pillar in Maharashtra politics. His absence casts uncertainty on the future of those who relied on his leadership. Saamana likened him to a 'vast umbrella' offering shelter to thousands, and his departure has plunged Marathi politics into a period of mourning.

