Ranveer Singh Faces FIR over 'Daiva' Mimicry Controversy

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh finds himself at the center of a legal storm after the Bengaluru police lodged an FIR against him. The complaint revolves around his controversial mimicry of actor Rishab Shetty's character from the film 'Kantara: Chapter 1', which allegedly disrespected the sacred Daiva tradition. Filed on January 28, the FIR accuses Singh of referring to the deity as a ghost, branding it as blasphemous and an affront to Hindu beliefs.

The complainant asserts that Ranveer Singh's actions during an event last year were 'deliberate, intentional, and malicious,' aimed at inciting religious discord and hurting communal harmony. These accusations have been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with complaints highlighting the insult to their faith and the promotion of enmity in society.

The incident unfolded at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, where Singh praised Shetty's performance and imitated his character. As the imitation viral on social media stirred controversy, Singh issued an apology, expressing deep respect for all traditions and sincere remorse if anyone was hurt. 'Kantara: Chapter 1' is a cinematic portrayal of Daiva worship in Tulunadu's history.

