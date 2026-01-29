Left Menu

Parliament Clash: Opposition Criticized Over President's Address Disruption

Following the uproar during President Droupadi Murmu's Budget session address, Congress plans to spotlight the MNREGA issue. Imran Masood of Congress criticized the government's rural job scheme, accusing it of neglecting the impoverished. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju condemned the opposition's disruptive actions as shameful and disrespectful.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 10:33 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 10:33 IST
Parliament Clash: Opposition Criticized Over President's Address Disruption
Congress MP Imran Masood (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Parliamentary tensions escalated as Congress vowed to highlight the MNREGA issue during the recently initiated Budget session. This move follows sharp criticism from Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who lambasted the opposition for causing disruption during President Droupadi Murmu's address to both houses.

Congress figure Imran Masood criticized the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, labelling it as ineffective and accusing the government of neglecting the poor. The opposition's actions have been described by Masood as a strategy to combat what he perceives as the government's repackaged policies.

Minister Rijiju expressed deep dissatisfaction with the opposition's conduct, particularly around important mentions such as Vande Mataram's 150th anniversary and the tributes to iconic figures like Guru Tegh Bahadur. He emphasized that national dignity extends beyond politics, and viewed the opposition's behavior as disrespectful to these national celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

