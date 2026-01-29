Left Menu

Coaching Federation Pushes for GST Relief in Education Sector

The Coaching Federation of India has requested Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to lower the GST on coaching services. They argue that the current structure raises costs for parents and small businesses, urging a reduction or exemption to alleviate financial strain and promote voluntary compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 15:58 IST
Coaching Federation Pushes for GST Relief in Education Sector
  • Country:
  • India

The Coaching Federation of India has urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to adjust the Goods and Services Tax (GST) applied to coaching and supplementary education services in the upcoming Union Budget. The Federation believes the existing tax regime unfairly burdens parents and small education businesses, inhibiting growth and access.

In a recent submission, the New Delhi-based body requested a reduction in GST to 5% or a full exemption, arguing that coaching institutions have limited opportunities for tax offsets, unlike other business sectors. This, they state, unjustly adds tax directly to student fees.

CFI Vice President, Keshav Agrawal, highlighted the necessity of such reforms, noting the growing importance of coaching for exams like JEE and NEET. The Federation also called for raising the GST exemption threshold to Rs 1 crore, aligning education costs with the National Education Policy-2020.

TRENDING

1
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026