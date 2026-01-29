Legacy of a Hockey Legend: Remembering Michael Nobbs
Michael Nobbs, former Australian hockey player and coach of the Indian men's team at the 2012 London Olympics, passed away at 72. Known for his reliability and professionalism, he was a prominent Kookaburra defender. His career included notable contributions to Australian hockey and coaching stints in India and Japan.
- Country:
- Australia
Michael Nobbs, a notable figure in the world of hockey, has passed away at the age of 72. Known for his unwavering dedication and professionalism, Nobbs represented Australia with distinction, earning 76 international caps between 1979 and 1985.
He played a crucial role in prominent tournaments like the 1981 Hockey World Cup and the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, modeling reliability and discipline on the field. His contributions to the sport extended beyond playing, as he later coached the Indian men's hockey team at the 2012 London Olympics.
Although his coaching tenure with India ended after their last-place finish in London, Nobbs's legacy continues through the players and teams he influenced. He also made a mark as a coach in Japan. Hockey Australia expressed deep condolences to his family, acknowledging his lasting impact on the sport.
(With inputs from agencies.)
