Left Menu

Legacy of a Hockey Legend: Remembering Michael Nobbs

Michael Nobbs, former Australian hockey player and coach of the Indian men's team at the 2012 London Olympics, passed away at 72. Known for his reliability and professionalism, he was a prominent Kookaburra defender. His career included notable contributions to Australian hockey and coaching stints in India and Japan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 29-01-2026 17:38 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 17:38 IST
Legacy of a Hockey Legend: Remembering Michael Nobbs
  • Country:
  • Australia

Michael Nobbs, a notable figure in the world of hockey, has passed away at the age of 72. Known for his unwavering dedication and professionalism, Nobbs represented Australia with distinction, earning 76 international caps between 1979 and 1985.

He played a crucial role in prominent tournaments like the 1981 Hockey World Cup and the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, modeling reliability and discipline on the field. His contributions to the sport extended beyond playing, as he later coached the Indian men's hockey team at the 2012 London Olympics.

Although his coaching tenure with India ended after their last-place finish in London, Nobbs's legacy continues through the players and teams he influenced. He also made a mark as a coach in Japan. Hockey Australia expressed deep condolences to his family, acknowledging his lasting impact on the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026