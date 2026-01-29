Left Menu

Telangana Guv unveils 108 ft. high mast national flag in Hyderabad

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Thursday unveiled the national flag installed on a 108-feet high mast at Mehdipatnam Garrison here, in a ceremony organised by the Army. Senior Army Officers, civil dignitaries, representatives of the Flag Foundation of India, soldiers, veterans and NCC cadets attended the event, the release added.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-01-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 22:25 IST
Telangana Guv unveils 108 ft. high mast national flag in Hyderabad
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Thursday unveiled the national flag installed on a 108-feet high mast at Mehdipatnam Garrison here, in a ceremony organised by the Army. Addressing the gathering, the Governor paid tribute to the bravery, professionalism and selfless service of the Indian Armed Forces and acknowledged the sacrifices made by soldiers and their families, a Defence release said. He expressed appreciation for the contribution of veterans and Veer Naris and encouraged NCC cadets to uphold the values of discipline, service and patriotism, it said. The Governor also thanked Naveen Jindal, President, Flag Foundation of India for sponsoring the 108-feet high mast flag, commending its efforts in promoting respect for the Tricolour and strengthening national pride. Maj Gen Rahul Dev Sharma, General-Officer-Commanding Bison Division said that the installation of this high-mast flag is a testament to the seamless synergy between the civil administration and the Bison Division. Senior Army Officers, civil dignitaries, representatives of the Flag Foundation of India, soldiers, veterans and NCC cadets attended the event, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inquiry Clears College Staff of Ragging and Discrimination Claims, Awaiting Police Findings

Inquiry Clears College Staff of Ragging and Discrimination Claims, Awaiting ...

 India
2
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
3
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
4
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026