Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara: Telangana's Grand Tribal Celebration Aspires for National Status
Telangana Revenue Minister, alongside other state officials, highlighted the significance of the Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara, a major tribal festival. With ongoing efforts to achieve recognition as a National Festival, the state government is focusing on development works to enhance facilities and accommodate the growing number of devotees attending the event.
Telangana's Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy emphasized the importance of the Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara, underscoring the state government's commitment to upgrading facilities for this historic tribal festival. Reddy, speaking at a Medaram press conference, revealed that the state has urged the central government to recognize the Jatara as a National Festival.
Labelled a symbol of tribal dignity, the Jatara draws comparisons to the Kumbh Mela due to its scale. Minister of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Danasari Anasuya, also known as Seethakka, highlighted the completion of temple development and essential infrastructure within a tight 90-day timeline, ensuring smooth festival proceedings for the swelling number of attendees.
With support from Union and state officials, including Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar, the event's success is attributed to coordinated efforts across departments. A formal proposal was submitted to the Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Jual Oram, to secure national festival status and additional funding, underscoring the festival's growing prominence.
