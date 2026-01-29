Left Menu

Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara: Telangana's Grand Tribal Celebration Aspires for National Status

Telangana Revenue Minister, alongside other state officials, highlighted the significance of the Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara, a major tribal festival. With ongoing efforts to achieve recognition as a National Festival, the state government is focusing on development works to enhance facilities and accommodate the growing number of devotees attending the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 18:50 IST
Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara: Telangana's Grand Tribal Celebration Aspires for National Status
Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy (Photo/X@INC_Ponguleti) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana's Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy emphasized the importance of the Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara, underscoring the state government's commitment to upgrading facilities for this historic tribal festival. Reddy, speaking at a Medaram press conference, revealed that the state has urged the central government to recognize the Jatara as a National Festival.

Labelled a symbol of tribal dignity, the Jatara draws comparisons to the Kumbh Mela due to its scale. Minister of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Danasari Anasuya, also known as Seethakka, highlighted the completion of temple development and essential infrastructure within a tight 90-day timeline, ensuring smooth festival proceedings for the swelling number of attendees.

With support from Union and state officials, including Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar, the event's success is attributed to coordinated efforts across departments. A formal proposal was submitted to the Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Jual Oram, to secure national festival status and additional funding, underscoring the festival's growing prominence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026