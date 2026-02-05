Left Menu

Kerala's Bold Court Move: Equalizing Teacher Appointments in Aided Schools

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty announced efforts to apply the Supreme Court's decision on NSS school appointments to all aided schools. The government seeks to resolve barriers for general and differently-abled teacher appointments, promising benefits and protections for provisional staff amidst ongoing debates with church managements.

In a significant move, Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty declared the government's intent to extend the Supreme Court's mandate on teacher appointments in NSS schools to include all aided educational institutions.

The decision arises from a favorable verdict allowing NSS schools to appoint candidates from the general category if reserved positions for differently-abled candidates remain unfilled.

Sivankutty reassured that the government is committed to safeguarding the rights of differently-abled candidates while addressing concerns from other educational sectors, promising permanent status and additional benefits for provisional staff as part of this legal effort.

