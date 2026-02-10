Left Menu

Goa's Compassionate Leave Policy for Ailing Teachers

The Goa government has introduced a policy allowing up to one year of paid leave for teachers diagnosed with terminal illnesses. Applicable under the Directorate of Education, it ensures teachers' entitlements remain unaffected. Extensions may be granted upon medical board recommendations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 10-02-2026 14:23 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 14:23 IST
Goa's Compassionate Leave Policy for Ailing Teachers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa government has unveiled a progressive policy that grants up to a year of paid leave to teachers diagnosed with terminal illnesses. Director of Education Shailesh Zingde has confirmed the policy's applicability to all regular teachers under the jurisdiction of the Directorate of Education.

The policy, governed by pertinent regional educational and national civil service rules, allows those in advanced illness stages, including cancer and ALS, to benefit from the leave. A government medical authority must certify the illness, and extensions beyond a year require a medical board's recommendation.

To apply, teachers must provide a medical certificate and other required documents. Importantly, their service benefits will remain intact during the leave period, as schools are urged to implement the policy without discrimination or delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Manipur Enforces 5-Day Internet Ban in Ukhrul Amid Unrest

Manipur Enforces 5-Day Internet Ban in Ukhrul Amid Unrest

 India
2
Opposition Criticizes Delays in Land Acquisition for Landslide Victims

Opposition Criticizes Delays in Land Acquisition for Landslide Victims

 India
3
Women's Asian Cup: A Game-Changer for Female Footballers in Asia

Women's Asian Cup: A Game-Changer for Female Footballers in Asia

 Global
4
CBI Cracks Down on Corruption: Two Arrests in a Week

CBI Cracks Down on Corruption: Two Arrests in a Week

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026