Goa's Compassionate Leave Policy for Ailing Teachers

The Goa government has unveiled a progressive policy that grants up to a year of paid leave to teachers diagnosed with terminal illnesses. Director of Education Shailesh Zingde has confirmed the policy's applicability to all regular teachers under the jurisdiction of the Directorate of Education.

The policy, governed by pertinent regional educational and national civil service rules, allows those in advanced illness stages, including cancer and ALS, to benefit from the leave. A government medical authority must certify the illness, and extensions beyond a year require a medical board's recommendation.

To apply, teachers must provide a medical certificate and other required documents. Importantly, their service benefits will remain intact during the leave period, as schools are urged to implement the policy without discrimination or delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)