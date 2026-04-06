GCPL Projects Robust Double-Digit Growth Amid Economic Shifts
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd expects robust sales and volume growth in FY26, driven by tax reforms and stable demand. The company anticipates double-digit sales growth and a high single-digit increase in volume. Despite inflation concerns, GCPL projects strong growth across domestic and international markets led by strategic pricing and cost-efficiency measures.
- Country:
- India
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) announced on Monday its projection for double-digit sales growth and a high single-digit increase in volume for the January-March quarter of FY26. The company cites favorable economic policies, including personal income tax relief and GST rationalisation, as instrumental in countering inflationary pressures from crude oil prices as it approaches FY27.
In its latest market update, GCPL stated that excluding its soap category, volume growth is maintaining double digits, establishing the company as a leader in India's fast-moving consumer goods sector. The broad-based expansion encompasses various future categories with consistent prosperity. Furthermore, the company's standalone pre-tax margins in its India business are forecasted to remain within normative ranges, buoyed by strategic cost savings.
On a consolidated level, encompassing international earnings, GCPL anticipates close to double-digit revenue growth, driven by continuous sequential improvement throughout the year. The company's presence in the international market, particularly in Indonesia and the GAUM regions (Godrej Africa, USA, Middle East), shows stabilization and strong performance, respectively. GCPL intends to counter sustained inflation in FY27 with pricing adjustments and cost-efficiency initiatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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