Village Outrage: Arrest Made in Cemetery Vandalism Case

In a significant development, authorities have apprehended a suspect for allegedly vandalizing a cemetery in Puthi village, as confirmed by officials on Monday.

The incident involved the damage of both the cemetery's gate and a plaque inscribed with religious texts during the night of April 5. Officials linked to Parikshitgarh police station registered a case and initiated a thorough investigation under the guidance of senior law enforcement personnel.

The accused, identified as Gaurav from Puthi village, was detained and presented in court following legal procedures. With a prior criminal record, Gaurav faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. The investigation continues to uncover the motives behind his actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)