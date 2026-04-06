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Allahabad High Court Ruling on Habeas Corpus in Maintenance Case

The Allahabad High Court ruled that a habeas corpus petition cannot be used to produce a husband evading warrants in a maintenance case. It is the family court's responsibility to enforce such orders. The decision came as Justices Siddharth and Vinai Kumar Dwivedi dismissed a petition filed by Sangita Yadav.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 06-04-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 22:29 IST
Allahabad High Court Ruling on Habeas Corpus in Maintenance Case
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  • India

The Allahabad High Court has clarified the limitations of habeas corpus petitions in maintenance cases, ruling they cannot be used to locate and produce a husband who is evading arrest due to pending warrants.

A bench comprising Justices Siddharth and Vinai Kumar Dwivedi emphasized that it falls under the jurisdiction of the concerned family court to apply coercive measures in these scenarios. This decision arose from the dismissal of a petition filed by Sangita Yadav.

The case involved a husband who had failed to comply with a January 2021 family court order from Azamgarh demanding maintenance for his wife and daughter. Despite the advanced legal arguments, including a reference to a similar case from the Madras High Court, the plea was rejected, underscoring the nuanced interpretations of the law with regard to habeas corpus writs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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