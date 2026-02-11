Empowering Women Engineers: AI/ML Training Launched by IIIT Hyderabad's iHub-Data

Hyderabad, 11 February 2026: The iHub-Data at IIIT Hyderabad has unveiled a groundbreaking six-month training program in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) specifically targeted at early-career women engineers. The initiative aims to upskill women graduates, primarily from Hyderabad and its vicinity, who are keen to gain advanced knowledge and research-centric skills in AI and ML.

Scheduled to kick off in March 2026, the program offers a blend of strong theoretical foundations along with hands-on tutorials and applied learning experiences. The curriculum encompasses both classical and modern AI/ML techniques, allowing participants to develop industry-relevant problem-solving skills. According to Dr. C K Raju, Head of Educational Programs at iHub-Data, the program is meticulously curated to help women engineers reach their career goals by merging theoretical knowledge with practical applications.

The program will be conducted every Monday at the IIIT Hyderabad campus, offering an immersive academic environment. Successful candidates will also have the opportunity for a three-month online internship with iHub-Data, offering exposure to real-world projects. Applications are open until 20 February 2026.