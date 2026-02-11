Left Menu

Empowering Women Engineers: AI/ML Training Launched by IIIT Hyderabad's iHub-Data

IIIT Hyderabad's iHub-Data has launched a six-month training program in AI/ML for early-career women engineers. The program, beginning in March 2026, combines theoretical grounding with hands-on experiences, and aims to foster gender equity in technology. Successful participants may receive a three-month online internship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-02-2026 12:30 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 12:30 IST
Empowering Women Engineers: AI/ML Training Launched by IIIT Hyderabad's iHub-Data
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, 11 February 2026: The iHub-Data at IIIT Hyderabad has unveiled a groundbreaking six-month training program in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) specifically targeted at early-career women engineers. The initiative aims to upskill women graduates, primarily from Hyderabad and its vicinity, who are keen to gain advanced knowledge and research-centric skills in AI and ML.

Scheduled to kick off in March 2026, the program offers a blend of strong theoretical foundations along with hands-on tutorials and applied learning experiences. The curriculum encompasses both classical and modern AI/ML techniques, allowing participants to develop industry-relevant problem-solving skills. According to Dr. C K Raju, Head of Educational Programs at iHub-Data, the program is meticulously curated to help women engineers reach their career goals by merging theoretical knowledge with practical applications.

The program will be conducted every Monday at the IIIT Hyderabad campus, offering an immersive academic environment. Successful candidates will also have the opportunity for a three-month online internship with iHub-Data, offering exposure to real-world projects. Applications are open until 20 February 2026.

TRENDING

1
Historic Uttar Pradesh Budget Boosts Employment and Infrastructure

Historic Uttar Pradesh Budget Boosts Employment and Infrastructure

 India
2
Population is a strength but only if you recognise that data is important: Rahul Gandhi.

Population is a strength but only if you recognise that data is important: R...

 India
3
If INDIA bloc was negotiating with President Trump, we would say 'most important thing in this equation is Indian data': Rahul Gandhi.

If INDIA bloc was negotiating with President Trump, we would say 'most impor...

 India
4
We would tell President Trump, if you want access to Indian data, you will have to talk to us as an equal: Rahul Gandhi.

We would tell President Trump, if you want access to Indian data, you will h...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026