Nationwide bandh fails to evoke response in Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-02-2026 11:17 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 11:17 IST
A nationwide strike called by central trade unions on Thursday failed to evoke any response in West Bengal as vehicles plied normally and state government and private offices recorded usual turnout. A joint forum of 14 central trade unions called for the strike to demand the repeal of the four labour codes and the withdrawal of several policies affecting workers and farmers. Employees and teachers from central and state civil services, workers' groups from central and state public sector undertakings, and independent trade unions also supported the bandh call. Private and state-run vehicles plied normally in Kolkata and other districts, while schools remained open. CPI(M)'s student wing SFI staged demonstrations in front of the gates of Jadavpur and Presidency universities to support the bandh call amid heavy deployment of police forces to prevent any untoward incident. With Thursday being the first day for the state board's class 12 examinations, police and transporters ensured that the number of buses on different routes was high for candidates to reach their examination centres. All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) general secretary Amarjeet Kaur said that no less than 30 crore workers will participate in the bandh.

