Panel on VBSA Bill gets time till last week of Monsoon session to submit report

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2026 12:47 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 12:47 IST
The joint committee of Parliament set up to examine the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan (VBSA) Bill was on Thursday granted time by the Lok Sabha to submit its report till the last week of the Monsoon session. The 31-member panel with members from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha was constituted on Tuesday. A resolution moved by panel chairperson D Purandeshwari to extend time for the presentation of the report of the joint committee on VBSA up to the first day of the last week of the Monsoon session was adopted by a voice vote. The proposed seeks to establish a single higher education regulator. The VBSA Bill, introduced during the Winter session, seeks to overhaul the higher education regulatory framework in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The proposed legislation aims to replace multiple existing regulators with a single overarching body and provide for separation of accreditation, funding and standard-setting functions. The House also adopted another motion to extend time for the presentation of the report of the select committee of the Lok Sabha on the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025 up to March 13.

