NDMC invites bids for curatorial work at Veerangana Museum at Gole Market

The New Delhi Municipal Council has invited bids for curatorial narrative, research and storytelling content for the proposed Veerangana Museum of Women in central Delhis Gole Market, according to a statement. The broader redevelopment of Gole Market into the Veerangana Museum is part of a larger heritage conservation plan expected to cost over Rs 21 crore and is scheduled for completion in the coming months, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 19:14 IST
The New Delhi Municipal Council has invited bids for curatorial narrative, research and storytelling content for the proposed Veerangana Museum of Women in central Delhi's Gole Market, according to a statement. The project involves developing the museum's overall theme, storyline, historical research and written and visual content focused on women's history and gender issues. The work is to be completed within four months from the issue of the letter of acceptance, the statement said. According to the statement, educational and research institutions, NGOs, cultural bodies, media, research houses and consultancy firms are eligible to apply. Joint ventures or consortiums will not be allowed. It stated that the consultant must deploy a team that includes a senior curatorial advisor, a historian or women's studies expert and supporting researchers. As per the request for proposal, the consultancy assignment is estimated to cost around Rs 55 lakh, based on the prescribed earnest money deposit of Rs 1.09 lakh. The selected bidder will be required to submit a performance bank guarantee of 5 per cent of the contract value, the statement said. The tender was released on February 11, and the bid will close on March 9, 2026. The broader redevelopment of Gole Market into the Veerangana Museum is part of a larger heritage conservation plan expected to cost over Rs 21 crore and is scheduled for completion in the coming months, officials said. According to officials, bids will be submitted through the Delhi government's e-procurement portal, and the contract will be awarded to the lowest bidder among those technically qualified. Payments will be made in stages, linked to approved deliverables, and all content produced under the project will remain the property of the civic body, the statement added.

