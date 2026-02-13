Historic First: 35+ Student Patents Filed at Young Scientist of Tamil Nadu 2025, Organized by Propeller Technologies

TAMIL NADU - February 2026: In a significant development for school-level innovation in India, the Young Scientist of Tamil Nadu (YST) 2025 initiative has enabled school students across the state to file more than 35 patents, marking a rare milestone in the country's educational ecosystem. Organised by Propeller Technologies and hosted at JJ College of Engineering and Technology in Tiruchirappalli, the programme has emerged as a transformative platform that goes beyond conventional science competitions to nurture real-world innovation among students. Historic Milestone in School Innovation The initiative recorded unprecedented participation, reflecting the growing momentum for applied science and research among school students. Nearly 3.9 lakh students engaged with the programme, leading to the submission of over 16,000 innovations. Following a rigorous multi-stage screening process, 2,580 finalists were shortlisted to present working prototypes at the final showcase in Trichy, highlighting both the scale and seriousness of student-led scientific exploration in Tamil Nadu. Celebrating Young Innovators The event recognised several exceptional projects that addressed real-world challenges through scientific thinking and engineering solutions. The Grand Champions title was awarded to Tanushka Vijay and Sanjhana Vijay of BVM Global BHS for their project ''Ecoscan Kiosk,'' which received ₹1 lakh for excellence in environmental innovation. In the senior category, P. Yashwanth and S. Pooshika of PSBB were honoured for ''PhotonX,'' while Aadithya A. of Trichy Public School won the junior category for his engineering-focused innovation. From Classrooms to Patents and Startups What distinguishes YST 2025 from traditional competitions is its strong emphasis on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) and real-world application. The initiative actively supported students in filing patents, introducing them to legal frameworks and commercialization pathways at an early stage. In addition, more than six student startups were facilitated through the platform, enabling young innovators to transform prototypes into market-ready solutions. Vision for a Scientific India ''At Propeller, we believe that innovation isn't reserved for adults-it's a mindset that starts in the classroom,'' said Aashik Rahman, Founder of Propeller Technologies. ''Seeing these students secure 35+ patents proves that our children don't just learn about the future; they build it. These are the intellectual foundations for a self-reliant, scientific India.'' Propeller Technologies, a leading STEM education organisation, has partnered with over 490 schools over the past decade to build an innovation-driven learning ecosystem. Through initiatives like YST, the organisation aims to prepare students for the modern innovation economy while positioning Tamil Nadu as a frontrunner in grassroots scientific and technological development. For more details: Home | Propeller Technologies Contact: +91 75020 0613

