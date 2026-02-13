Left Menu

Mystery Spin Showdown: India's Chakravarthy Faces Pakistan's Tariq and Ahmed

As cricket teams India and Pakistan prepare for their T20 World Cup clash, spinners Varun Chakravarthy, Abrar Ahmed, and Usman Tariq are expected to play key roles. Chakravarthy's angle play and pace, Ahmed's deceptive deliveries, and Tariq's unique style could determine the game's outcome on a spinner-friendly pitch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:20 IST
The upcoming T20 World Cup encounter between India and Pakistan is expected to showcase a battle of mystery spinners at the Premadasa Stadium. Spinners Varun Chakravarthy, Abrar Ahmed, and Usman Tariq aim to exploit the spinner-friendly pitch conditions in Sri Lanka.

Varun Chakravarthy's transformation, focusing on angles rather than pure spin, has significantly improved his game. His strategic bowling approach aims to trouble Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who struggles to force pace early in his innings, making him vulnerable to Chakravarthy's deceptive deliveries.

Pakistan's Usman Tariq offers an enigmatic challenge with his unconventional pause-and-sling action, reminiscent of Lasith Malinga's style. He seeks to dismantle India's formidable batting lineup. Meanwhile, Abrar Ahmed could leverage the pitch conditions to bowl cunning googlies and carrom balls, adding to the intrigue of Sunday's clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

