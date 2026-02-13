India's New Governance Era: Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhawan Inaugurated

In a significant step toward redefining governance in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Prime Minister's Office (PMO), named Seva Teerth, along with two buildings of the central secretariat, Kartavya Bhawan 1 and 2, on Friday.

The prime minister emphasized that these new structures represent a crucial milestone in the nation's progress towards 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India), championing citizen-centric governance. The inauguration event was attended by central ministers, senior bureaucrats, and officials.

Modi highlighted the shift from colonial legacies, reminding that the South Block and North Block were erected as symbols of the British Empire. With the new constructions, India aims to reflect the people's aspirations and break away from any remnants of a colonial mindset. February 13 marked a historic day as these new structures were dedicated to India's future ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)