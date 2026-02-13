Marriott International: A Record Year of Growth in Asia Pacific
Marriott International reported a 32% year-on-year growth in 2025 within its Asia Pacific region, excluding China. The company signed 200 new deals, expanding its portfolio by over 86,000 rooms. The top growth markets were India, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Japan, with significant expansions in India.
Marriott International's Asia Pacific region, excluding China, experienced unprecedented growth with a 32% year-on-year increase in 2025 following the signing of 200 organic deals. This milestone marks the third consecutive year of record development for the APEC region.
The company highlighted significant expansions in key growth markets such as India, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Japan. India's market stood out with a record 99 deals, accounting for over 12,000 new rooms.
The launch of 'Series by Marriott' in India contributed substantially, adding 1,900 rooms through a massive multi-unit deal. Rajeev Menon, President of Asia Pacific excluding China, acknowledged the robust growth, emphasizing the sustained demand for travel and the strength of Marriott's diverse portfolio.
