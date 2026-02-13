Albanian Actor Sues Over AI Minister Likeness

An Albanian actor is taking legal action against the government for using her face and voice to create a virtual AI cabinet member without consent. Anila Bisha, a film and theatre actor, claims the AI minister "Diella" has led to personal harassment and unwanted public attention.

Prime Minister Edi Rama introduced Diella during his fourth term, aiming to curb corruption by having the AI oversee government contracts. Bisha had initially agreed to her likeness being used for an AI assistant on a government website but not as a virtual politician.

The government denies using her likeness improperly and labels the lawsuit as nonsensical. Meanwhile, a court is set to decide if the government must cease using her image. Bisha seeks 1 million euros in damages, arguing it's a reasonable sanction for personal data violation.

