Green Energy Highway: Power Grid Connects Solar Strength to National Grid

Power Grid Corporation of India has launched a crucial project by commissioning the Ramgarh-Bhadla III transmission line, along with a sub-station in Rajasthan. This development promises to enhance the state's renewable energy capacity significantly, as announced by the company on Friday.

The newly completed 765 KV double-circuit line will operate as a Green Energy Highway. It is set to evacuate an enormous amount of solar power from Jaisalmer and Ramgarh's expansive solar parks, integrating it efficiently into the national grid. The project involves laying 186 km of high-voltage transmission line across the Thar Desert, a challenging feat given the region's extreme climatic conditions.

With an impressive 4,000 MVA capacity stationed at Ramgarh, this milestone marks a strategic advancement in India's renewable energy infrastructure. Powergrid's accomplishment amidst adverse weather showcases the engineering team's dedication to innovation and sustainability. Key officials, including Executive Director Abhinav Verma and Chief General Manager Sanjay Kumar Thakur, were present for the project's successful commissioning.